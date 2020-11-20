Robbie Williams announces exciting news - and fans are overjoyed! Christmas has come early!

Robbie Williams has released a brand new single! His festive tune, Can't Stop Christmas, is all about the festivities but with a difference.

Sharing a teaser on his Instagram page on Friday, the singer said: "Can't Stop Christmas - who's ready? X." Unlike your usual traditional festive song, this track is filled with cheeky lyrics reflecting on this unprecedented year with a message of hope.

The new single sees Robbie working once more with long-time producers Guy Chambers and Richard Flack and the lyrics make references to Facetimes and Zooms, socks and hand sanitisers as perfect Christmas gifts, online shopping and social distancing.

"Santa's on his sleigh, but now he's two metres away," one of the lyrics reads as Robbie captures Christmas 2020 for us all; replacing fear with hope.

Upon confirming the news, fans were overjoyed and were quick to share their thoughts. "Robbie saving Christmas," remarked one, while another said: "The lyrics in this are perfect. Love it Rob."

The singer has gotten into the festive spirit

His latest track begins: "Oh what a miserable year, but what a time to be alive // Sadly some friends disappeared // It's never been like this before // It feels like we're at war."

"So I wonder who's gonna decide, if we can do the Auld Lang Syne // I wish that I could do what I like // With this family of mine //We're going out of our minds," the song continues.

Robbie released this teaser of his new track

The new single is taken from the critically acclaimed The Christmas Present - Robbie's most recent and first-ever Christmas album which is out now.

The double album features a brilliant mix of original songs and special festive covers featuring star guest appearances including Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Jamie Cullum and Tyson Fury.

