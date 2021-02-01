We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Davina McCall has revealed how much she loves being in her fifties just days after being called "wrinkly" by an online troll.

The 53-year-old was recently subjected to online abuse after one Twitter user claimed "she was too old" to wear a thigh-split dress during her appearance on The Masked Singer.

MORE: Davina McCall shares extremely rare selfie with boyfriend Michael Douglas

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall films workout in stunning home kitchen

The harsh tweet had read: "Old over sun-kissed woman should cover up... stunning dress but not for the wrinkly crinkly... demure for the mature." Upon seeing the response, Davina said: "Really sorry. Absolutely no chance of demure over here Sue... growing old disgracefully is far more fun."

MORE: Davina McCall opens up about clever way she balances busy career with family life

READ: Inside TV presenter Davina McCall's love life

Speaking on The Mid Point podcast with Gabby Logan, the TV star confessed: "I used to look at the 50s and think, 'It's over, once you turn 50 - that's it…' I feel it's my duty to live my best life to show all the 30 and 40-year-olds, and even 20-year-olds."

The Masked Singer star recently got called out for wearing this white satin embellished dress

Of the unpleasant Twitter exchange, Davina explained: "Somebody wrote something which I thought was quite funny, but she was like, 'you wrinkly, old haggard, shouldn't be dressed like that, it's not very demure.'

"And I just thought I'll just send a funny message back going, 'Sorry Sue but have absolutely zero intention of growing old gracefully, demure is not for me,' and left it at that."

She added: "Two of my friends messaged me and were like you're trending on Twitter and I said why, I couldn't ever remember writing it. And they said, 'It was because of something you replied to.' My first thought was, 'Poor Sue, is she taking an absolute hammering?'

Satin embellished dress, £765, Retrofête @ Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW

"Apparently she's deleted her Twitter account. I feel terrible, I didn't mean to. I'm just going to let people insult me from now on, it was meant to be a joke, that's why I put her name in the reply."

Last month, Davina opted to wear a beautiful polka dot gown from Retrofête, which featured a cowl-neck neckline, spaghetti straps and a side split – and she looked flawless!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.