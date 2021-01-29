Davina McCall and boyfriend Michael Douglas sparked a big reaction from their fans after posing for a rare selfie together.

Promoting the latest episode of their Making the Cut Podcast on Friday, the couple – who have been dating for over one year – looked like young lovebirds as they came together for the sweet photo.

READ: Inside TV presenter Davina McCall's love life

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall's workout partner has moved into family home

"Today on @makingthecutpodcast we recommend films, we talk @chadwickboseman (@mdlondon hasn't seen Black panther) a fab Twitter account to follow if you [love] books and discuss more excerpts from #greatthinkers," remarked Davina.

MORE: Davina McCall opens up about clever way she balances busy career with family life

SEE: Davina McCall sends fans wild with new bikini photos

Fans were overjoyed to see the couple together, with one commenting: "What a lovely pic of you both." Another said: "Bundle of warmth and happiness xxx." A third post read: "Gorgeous as both individuals and a couple." One other person stated: "Lovely photo x lovely couple."

The TV star and Michael, who has worked as Davina's celebrity hairdresser for over 20 years, were first linked in May 2019. Davina's relationship came six months after her split from her husband Matthew Robertson was announced. Davina and Matthew share three children together: Holly, Tilly and Chester.

Davina shared this sweet couple's selfie

Although in their podcast they give fans a small glimpse into their relationship, Davina previously said she likes to keep her romance with Michael as private as possible. In an interview with You magazine, she said: "I will never sit here and go into great details [on her relationship with Michael]. And the reason for that is all down to respect.

SHOP: The best Valentine's Day gifts for her

"I have a huge amount of respect for Matthew, I have respect for my children and the same goes for Michael's family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.