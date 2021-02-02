Andie MacDowell embraces major change to appearance - star speaks out The star has a new look

Andie MacDowell isn't letting a few grey hairs her down - in fact, she's completely loving what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to her locks.

The Groundhog Day actress opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show to reveal she’s embracing her natural tresses and admitted: "I wasn't colouring my hair and you could see my roots, and my daughters [Rainey and Margaret Qualley] kept telling me that I looked badass.

"And that idea that I could look badass appealed to me." The 62-ear-old then added: "So I went for it, and I'm loving it."

Andie loves her silver, natural hair

With the ongoing pandemic stopping her from hitting up her hairdressers, Andie gradually went from raven-haired to a much lighter hue - but do not call it grey!

"It's not grey, it’s silver," she insisted and she's determined to make people know she's still very much looking after her appearance, even if her hair is natural now.

"It's not that I'm letting myself go, I don't think of it that way," she said. When she ventured out with her new look, Andie gained even more confidence.

Andie's daughter encouraged her to embrace her hair

"When I first did it I went to the grocery store because we had no place to go and I thought I looked good, and I saw a man there - a 'silver fox' guy. A guy you see and go 'he's a silver fox.'

"And I immediately just put my shoulders back, and I was like, 'and so am I.' We kind of shot a look at each other and I was like, 'I'm a silver fox.'"

As for whether she’ll keep her silver locks once she’s able to go back to the salon?: "I don't know what's going to happen in five years," Andie said. "I may colour my hair again. But I'm enjoying it right now."

