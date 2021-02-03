Elizabeth Hurley surprises fans in unexpected photo with son Damian She has an incredible bond with the teenager

Elizabeth Hurley took just a few moments away from the virtual vacation she’s been enjoying this month to share an unexpected photo with fans on Instagram.

The model, 55, has been showcasing her unbelievable body in throwback snapshots from various holidays, but on Tuesday her teenage son, Damian, was with her.

MORE: Damian Hurley looks identical to mum Elizabeth in stunning new snap

Elizabeth surprised her followers when she took to her Instagram Stories, not for a bikini-clad selfie, but for an adorable photo with her only child when he was a baby.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances on a beach in bikini at sunset

In the picture, she was cradling her boy who was bundled up against the cold and had little rosy cheeks.

Elizabeth looked as chic as ever with perfectly styled hair and oversized sunglasses. She simply captioned the post: "When life was simpler."

The star also added the date and location and revealed they were in St Mortiz in 2003.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in cut-out dress in dazzling new video

SEE: 11 times Elizabeth Hurley stunned us with her gorgeous bikini photos

Elizabeth with her son Damian in 2003

Elizabeth has an incredible bond with her son, who she had with the late Steve Bing who tragically died from suicide in 2019.

Damian has been in lockdown with his mum at her country estate in the UK during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They've delighted fans with numerous fun snapshots documenting their life with the friends and family members who are living in their support bubble too.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is sizzling in daring selfie you have to see

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns with blonde bob in epic party photo

Elizabeth took a break from posting bikini photos to share the throwback with her son

However, the mother-son duo recently came under fire from Piers Morgan after Elizabeth posted a rather risqué photo in the snow, in which she was wearing little more than bikini bottoms and a white, fur coat.

The TV presenter assumed Damian had taken the snaps and called the swimwear designer "creepy," and "thirsty," for allowing it to happen.

Only his comments were cleared up by Elizabeth who later explained it was actually her 80-year-old mother behind the lens, not her teenage son!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.