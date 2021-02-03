Khloe Kardashian makes HUGE statement in bikini selfie - and fans react She was on a luxury vacation

Khloe Kardashian was ready to make a statement on Wednesday and she did it in a massive way!

The star shared a sensational bikini photo on Instagram and one thing stood out.

Khloe rocked an absolutely enormous hat with a brim which could easily double as an umbrella, and her fans absolutely loved her look.

WATCH: Khloe Karadshian slams mummy shamers

Despite the fact she looked stunning in a purple two-piece, it was her fierce headwear which took center stage.

"The shade of it all," is all she captioned the post and her followers couldn’t wait to tell her what they thought of her look.

"I NEED that HAT. Seriously though," wrote one, while a second said: "Cmon, hat!," and a third commented: "That’s definitely a say something hat kinda day."

That is one HUGE hat!

Khloe recently soaked up the sun on a luxury trip to Turks and Caicos where she was joined by her sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Kylie Jenner and their children too.

The star posted several photos from their gorgeous mansion in Providenciales, where they also rang in Kylie’s daughter, Stormi’s third birthday early in the most lavish way.

Khloe certainly hasn’t been shy about showing off her physique and has shared several sunbathing photos in an array of different outfits.

Khloe and her sisters were on a luxury vacation

One image stood out as she made a body positivity statement by posting a close-up image of her body along with her stretch marks. She captioned it: "I love my stripes."

The family's vacation home is an absolute pad of luxury and is rumoured to cost $35,000 per night and boast 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

It's a slice of heaven with perfectly manicured lawns and a crystal blue swimming pool.

Khloe was confused with sister Kendall in recent gym selfie

Not to mention the sandy shores and clear blue water of the nearby beaches where the famous family topped up their tans.

Khloe and her sisters have now returned home to LA, where they threw Stormi another impressive birthday party inside Kylie's mansion.

