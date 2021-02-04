Kevin Bacon supports Kyra Sedgwick as she opens up about pressures to be perfect The couple have been married for 32-years

Kyra Sedgewick and Kevin Bacon have been a beacon of hope for a perfect, successful relationship in Hollywood for over 32-years, but the actress is opening up that actually being perfect - is simply impossible.

The Call Your Mother actress posted a video to Instagram, opening up about the pressures she and many women face in their lives - the pressure not just to be perfect, but to look perfect doing it.

Kevin re-shared Kyra's clip to his own Instagram account.

In it, the actress, who is touching on the issues in an episode of Call Your Mother, says: "This episode is really near and dear to my heart. It explores something I think all women feel which is the idea that we are supposed to be the perfect mother, daughter, friend, sister, worker, cook etcetera - and look good while doing it."

Kyra continued: "And I am here to tell you that that's in-frigging-possible! And it's really fun to see that reflected back to us in a TV show."

Kyra Sedgwick opened up about the pressures of being perfect - husband Kevin Bacon supported her

Call Your Mother is a new show that follows empty nest mother Jean who decides to fly across the country to check on her son after not hearing from him for four days.

What starts as a spur-of-the-moment trip turns into the chance for Jean to start her life again.

Kyra Sedgwick leads the cast as Jean Raines, a retired teacher and widow who decides to reinsert herself into her adult children lives and move cross country from Iowa to California to do so. Kyra is perhaps best known to audiences for playing Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson on the TNT crime drama The Closer.

The couple have been married for 32 years

Kyra and Kevin got together after working on set of the PBS version of Lemon Sky.

They now have two grown children together, son Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 28. Kyra recently opened up about her marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young."

