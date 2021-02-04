Katy Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand makes confession about their failed marriage The pair split a year after their wedding

Katy Perry is in a happy, healthy relationship with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, but long before they were a couple, she was married to Russell Brand, and now he's opened up about their marriage.

The I Kissed a Girl hitmaker and the British comedian divorced just one year after their nuptials in 2010 when he filed the paperwork.

But despite their short-lived romance, Russell insists he really did try to make it work.

WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in a pram

He made the confessions during a live Q&A with fans on TikTok when he was quizzed about his ex-wife.

Rather than skirt the issue he said: "I really tried in that relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her."

At the time of the break-up, Katy revealed her husband had told her he was planning to divorce her via a text message and that they didn't speak after that.

Katy and Russell were only married for a year

In her heartfelt documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me, the singer admitted their hectic work schedules and her not being ready for children had led to the demise of their relationship.

They have both gone on to become parents with their partners. Russell has two children with his wife, Laura, and Katy is a new mum to her baby girl Daisy Dove, who she shares with Orlando.

Katy and Orlando are proud parents to their baby girl

Katy is loving life as a mum and looked incredible in new promotional photos for the return of American Idol.

She has kept her baby girl out of the spotlight since her birth in August, but Daisy did make an 'appearance' in her mum's music video, Not the End of The World, which also starred Zooey Deschanel.

Katy and Orlando are planning a wedding

In a behind-the-scenes clip taken during the video shoot, Katy opened up about motherhood. She said: "I'm just about to go home to my baby girl, Daisy Dove. I'm so excited for it. I wish I could be in the whole thing but I've got to go home and be a mum."

