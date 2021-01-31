Al Roker shares bittersweet family photo featuring his children – and fellow parents react The Today weatherman is married to Deborah Roberts

Today show star Al Roker was feeling nostalgic over the weekend as he looked through old family photographs.

The doting dad-of-three couldn't resist sharing one particularly sweet photo of his two youngest children, Leila and Nick, on Instagram, during a fun day out sledging in the snow.

The picture was dated 2011 and was taken in Central Park, and Al's wife Deborah Roberts was one of the first to reminisce about the picture, writing: "Aww the kiddos," in the comments.

Other fans remarked on the bittersweet moment, reflecting on just how quickly children grow up. One commented: "It's bittersweet – we raise our children to be independent adults – we love them forever," while another wrote: "Aww they were so sweet." A third added: "Such babies, it just goes by way too quickly."

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker shares update following cancer diagnosis

Al shares Leila and Nick with Deborah, and is also dad to older daughter Courtney from his first marriage. All of Al's children are certainly growing up quickly.

Courtney delighted her family in April after announcing she was engaged, and her famous dad was quick to share the news with his fans.

The proud father wrote on Instagram: "I was waiting to get the OK, but now that it's on her Insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him. Could not be more thrilled for these two."

Leila, meanwhile, is currently studying journalism in Paris, aspiring to follow in her parents' footsteps. She has already made her mark in the industry, and in 2018 she interned during ABC's coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, and is currently a contributor for Today.

Nick, the youngest, is also making his mark in the public eye thanks to his appearances on Al's cooking videos on Instagram.

The 18-year-old steals the show whenever is features in footage posted on his dad's account, and fans adore seeing their close bond.

Al opened up about enjoying the quality time he has spent at home with Nick during the pandemic in an article in AARP The Magazine in October.

He said: "The nicest part about this experience has been spending more time with Nick, and watching him grow and learn. "You want the best for your kids, and this period has been hard because all our normal routines have just been turned upside down. But Nick is adaptable."

