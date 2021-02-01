Al Roker declares 'Exactly one-foot!' and does snow storm happy dance as his wife teases him Al's wife, ABC's Deborah Roberts, teased him for his antics

A snowstorm is akin to Al Roker's Super Bowl - so when the weatherman started his big day of snow coverage with a happy dance after getting up early to shovel and salt his own walkway - fans knew they were in for a treat.

The Today Show host and weather person extraordinaire has been posting amazing videos of a snowy east coast - but his first posted video won the hearts of fans everywhere and had his wife teasing him.

Al took to Instagram and posted a video of himself doing an adorable shimmy on his newly snow-free sidewalk in the very early morning hours.

WATCH: Al Roker does a snow shoveling happy dance during massive nor'easter

"Guess who feels like he accomplished something by shoveling and salting his walk before going in to cover" he wrote in his caption.

He also shared the dance video to his Stories and wrote: "Feeling a happy dance after shoveling and salting the walk".

Al Roker with his handy tape measure shows New York City has officially hit one-foot of snow

His wife, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts, cheekily called Al "insane" with a cute snowman and heart emoji.

As the storm progressed, Deborah helped Al by video'ing him in their backyard with his handy tape measure showing that New York City has officially hit a full foot of snow.

During that video, as Al triumphantly says "Eaxctly one-foot! It's official we've got a foot!" Deborah says "That must make you happy."

The massive United States snowstorm impacted the entire east coast and shut down airport operations in several major cities including in Al's hometown of New York.

Al's popularity has him set up for a full day of coverage that started early in the morning and will surely go late into the evening.

The weatherman later shared to his Instagram: "I could watch snow fall all day...but I gotta go talk about the snow on MSNBC, NBC Newsnow and NBC Nightly News."

Over the weekend Al was feeling nostalgic as he looked through old family photographs.

Al's wife, ABC's Deborah video'd Al in their yard with his measuring tape

The doting dad-of-three couldn't resist sharing one particularly sweet photo of his two youngest children, Leila and Nick, on Instagram, during a fun day out sledging in the snow.

The picture was dated 2011 and was taken in Central Park, and Al's wife Deborah Roberts was one of the first to reminisce about the picture, writing: "Aww the kiddos," in the comments.

Other fans remarked on the bittersweet moment, reflecting on just how quickly children grow up.

One commented: "It's bittersweet – we raise our children to be independent adults – we love them forever," while another wrote: "Aww they were so sweet." A third added: "Such babies, it just goes by way too quickly."

