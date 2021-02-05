Christie Brinkley wears tight white high-cut swimsuit in phenomenal throwback photo The star just returned from the Caribbean

Christie Brinkley just rang in her 67th birthday and in the run-up to her big day she took a walk down memory lane to share a show-stopping swimsuit snapshot.

The model was feeling nostalgic when she took to Instagram Stories to repost a 'Happy Birthday' message from a fan who had shared a throwback photo of her.

MORE: Christie Brinkley forced to defend swimsuit pictures taken in Caribbean

In the Swimsuit Illustrated snapshot, Christie was sitting onboard a yacht and was wearing a high-cut swimsuit complete with a set of suspenders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley's beachfront view is out of this world

The sun was going down behind her and Christie looked picture-perfect.

The star last appeared in the publication with her two daughters, Sailor and Alex Ray Joel, in 2017, but she's been sharing plenty of her own swimsuit selfies since.

Christie has spent much of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at her luxury home in the Caribbean with her children.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's $29.5million home is basically a luxury retreat – see inside

RELATED: Christie Brinkley's beachfront home has fans green with envy

Christie has graced the pages of Swimsuit Illustrated numerous times - Photo credit: Sports Illustrated

She recently returned to her home in New York due to work commitments but she celebrated her birthday in style with cocktails and dancing with her family in her home.

Christie also amazed her fans when she shared a photo of herself triumphantly jumping out of a bright pink birthday cake.

The photo, which was taken last year, showed Christie in a leotard type ensemble, popping out of a massive fake cake. She even took to the air on a flying trapeze for her birthday celebration in which she would have turned 66.

MORE: Christie Brinkley wows in skintight workout gear as she talks 'lockdown weight gain'

SEE: Christie Brinkley stuns in plunging New Years Eve gown

Christie continues to rock a swimsuit in her 60s

The supermodel, who turned 67 on 2 February, captioned the photo: "On my birthday last year I popped out of a cake and swang ( is that a word? ) from a flying trapeze!

Christie is taking the ageing process all in her stride and recently joked that she’ll actually be turning 50 - "for the 17th time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.