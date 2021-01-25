Brooklyn Beckham shocks fans by sharing intimate photo with fiancée Nicola Peltz The couple are engaged to be married

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, shocked fans on Sunday as he shared a very intimate picture featuring his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

The black and white photo, which was shared on his Instagram, shows the pair hugging, whilst wearing no clothes. While Nicola is looking straight into the camera, Brooklyn can be seen kissing her on the arm.

"Never letting you go," he captioned the shot. Nicola shared the same picture on her account and wrote: "Never let me go."

The couple surprised fans with their latest picture

Fans of the couple, who are engaged to be married, were shocked by the revealing picture, with one commenting: "OMG". A second added: "What a hot picture," whilst a third remarked: "Never seen anything so beautiful… true love."

The stunning picture comes days after the 21-year-old shared his latest tattoo, which he dedicated to his future wife.

The inking, which is situated on the back of his neck, reads: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.

The couple having been dating since 2019

"I think you are incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey."

The large tribute had a mixed reaction on Instagram, with many joking that he will get a "massive coverup job in ten years".

Others, were more positive, with one writing: "I truly hope your relationship works out. That tattoo is a commitment right there."

"God, I hope you don't break up," added another fan, whilst a fourth asked: "Why? You will regret this in years to come."