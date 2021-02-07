Salma Hayek throws it back for Super Bowl in the best cheerleader uniform And fans are going wild

Salma Hayek let fans know she’s excited for the Super Bowl with an Instagram clip that got nearly one million likes in just a few hours.

They went crazy when the Bliss star shared a throwback clip on Sunday from the movie Grown Ups that showed her running out onto a football field and flashing her abs in a cropped red, white, and blue top and matching skirt. Salma’s hair was in pigtails, and she threw up her multi-colored pom-poms and cheered, while several other cheerleaders ran behind her.

“#happysuperbowlsunday @grownupsmovie,” Salma captioned the photo. “Salma is the most beautiful cheerleader,” one fan wrote. “Cheer on! I’m not sure who’s playing before and after @theweeknd’s halftime show, but I’m pumped regardless,” another quipped. “Best movie! I’ve watched it 1000 times already,” a follower replied.

Salma wasn’t the only star sharing her excitement before the big game prior to kick off. Alicia Keys, who is set to perform after the Super Bowl, posted a photo Friday that almost broke the internet.

Alicia Keys stunned in a rhinestone bra and trousers ensemble

The songstress stunned when she popped up on Instagram Friday hitting a squat pose in front of an aluminum garage front wearing a rhinestone-encrusted bra and high-waist leather black trousers tied at the waist. She completed the look with a pair of gorgeous gold and diamond earrings, and her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, wrapped with a silver band.

“Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot girl (explicit),” she captioned the post, referencing one of Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics. “Man I gotta get me a crystal bra,” one of her followers wrote. “Yas! You do,” Alicia responded, adding blowing kiss emojis. “Pheewwww! Queen! Wow to these pictures sis,” another chimed in. The “Girl Is On Fire” singer’s husband, Swizz Beatz also replied, posting an emoji with a thermometer in its mouth.

Alicia is scheduled to perform at the Big Concert for Small Business after the game, which will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish and will feature performances by Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., and Jazmine Sullivan at 11 p.m. ET. The performances will stream live on Yahoo, Fios, and Verizon’s Twitter, Twitch, Youtube, and TikTok accounts.

When Billboard asked Alicia what fans can expect from her performance, she told the media outlet, “People can expect to really feel.” She continued, “To feel engaged, to feel motivated, inspired, to feel the love of different people coming together to support each other. Right now, we just need that so much.” So true.

