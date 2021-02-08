Peter Andre and wife Emily melt hearts with adorable video of son Theo in the snow The couple share two young children together

Peter Andre and his wife Emily once again found themselves enjoying another snow day with their children over the weekend.

In a new video, shared on both their Instagram accounts, Peter could be seen pulling their four-year-old child Theo on a red sledge whilst Emily carefully followed them as she filmed their day out.

"Theo was loving life today :)) hope you're all well. @dr_emily_official @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre," the doting dad gushed, while his junior doctor wife added: "Quality time."

WATCH: Peter Andre and son Theo enjoy snow day together

The couple, who have been married since 2015, were no doubt also joined by their seven-year-old daughter Amelia, as well as Peter's two eldest children Junior and Princess.

Fans were quick to react to the sweet clip, with one writing: "Lucky you! Our snow melted overnight. Hope you had fun X." Another remarked: "It's the simple things in life isn't it Peter."

Both Emily and Peter have opted to keep their children's identities hidden from the public – so the video of little Theo was a welcome surprise.

Emily also shared this snap of herself

In a recent chat with HELLO!, Peter explained that keeping his youngest two children out of the limelight has been surprisingly easy to do so (with the exception of his now-infamous Loose Women mishap.)

He admitted: "The younger kids have never been on TV, Emily just wants to keep them this way as long as possible and I respect that.

"I remember people thinking it was going to be really difficult having Millie and Theo on TV and have their faces blurred but it's easy to do, people still get to know their personalities. You don't see their faces so you couldn't pick them out in the street, but you can see their personalities and that's what you really want to show."

