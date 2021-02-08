Victoria Beckham praised after sharing rare photos of daughter Harper The Beckham family are currently in Miami

Victoria Beckham is one proud mother, and on Sunday she made sure fans knew how much she loves her children by sharing a sweet Instagram post.

The Beckham family are currently in Miami, but it seems that Brooklyn Beckham is miles away in Los Angeles – and mum Victoria is missing him.

"Happy Sunday! Kisses @brooklynbeckham, we miss you xxx #HarperSeven," she wrote alongside two gorgeous pictures of Harper, which were taken by her eldest son, who is a photographer.

The pictures are both in black and white and the first one shows a younger Harper blowing a few dandelions, whilst the second seems to show her in an empty barn which could possibly be located at their Cotswolds home.

Fans of the fashion designer loved the sweet post, with many commenting on how adorable Harper is, calling her "sweet", "princess" and "beautiful".

"Harper is so cute," added a follower, whilst a second praised Victoria's loved-ones by writing: "You have a beautiful family."

One person, however, expressed how much they missed them, and that was David Beckham's mother Sandra, who sweetly wrote: "Miss you all too," followed by several red heart emojis.

Brooklyn took a sweet snap of his sister Harper

The Beckhams have been in Miami since December, where they marked the end of 2020.

The family are currently staying in their £19million Miami home, which they purchased nearly a year ago.

The property is located inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum and it has 62 floors where only 100 tenants live.

The building the family resides in was designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own. An infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar and a sunbathing area can also be found in the building.