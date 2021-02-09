Pink's daughter, Willow, aged nine, looks set to follow in her famous mother's footsteps, as she has a wonderous singing voice of her own.

Making her TikTok debut, and also posting on her Instagram Stories, the Get the Party Started singer uploaded an amazing clip of her daughter singing.

In the clip, Pink encourages Willow to give a small performance, and the youngster blew fans away with her incredible vocals. "Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world's been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be alright / Just cover me in sunshine," Willow beautifully sang.

A small cheer for her rang out in the background as the clip ended.

The video, which was posted on Monday, has already attracted over 325,000 likes and was flooded with universal praise from the Just Give Me a Reason singer's fans.

One enthused: "So vocals run in the family, I see." And another looked to Willow's future, by posting: "Here before she becomes a famous singer." Another fan wowed by Willow's voice remarked: "Go Willow!!! Can't wait to see you sell out arenas all over the world like your mamma!! Xx."

Proud mum Pink shared a video of her daughter singing

In 2017, Pink opened up about the advice she gave her daughter to help her grow in confidence – and it certainly seems like it has been listened to. At the VMA Awards, Pink was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and gave a speech about her little girl when she went up on stage to collect her accolade. She said: "Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, 'Mama, I'm the ugliest girl I know.'"

Pink praised her daughter, continuing: "So, baby girl. We don't change. We take gravel in a shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people to change... You, my darling girl, are beautiful and I love you." The camera then turned to Willow, who made an adorable face at her mum by tapping her teeth.

