Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together for years now so it was a surprise when she opened up about how he inspired her to do something dramatic in her career.

The Just a Girl singer was speaking to the Today Show about her newest music video Let Me Reintroduce Myself, when she touched on how Blake helped her through the creative process.

"What inspired me to go back into my closet was actually Blake Shelton, who was like you know what you can do for the video, you could dress up as yourself in all those different looks and wouldn't that be so fun."

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton awkward blind date for Super Bowl

Gwen says the idea itself wasn't new: "I had talked to him about doing something like that for the Happy Anywhere video, and he wasn't really into that, because I was like you could be the 90's mullet Blake and I could be the Just a Girl Gwen, so he kind of recycled that idea back to me and I was like I like that, that sounds crazy and fun!"

"It was all about picking the outfits that had to be in the video because those are the ones that are the most recognizable and iconic… and after that it was like, if I throw a baseball hat on from the engagement photo that would be fun," she added.

Gwen says she went through her closet for iconic outfits for her new music video - thanks to Blake Shelton

Being the risk taker that she is, Gwen said none of the throwbacks gave her pause. "I would have done any look - I'm not scared of my old self. I thought, what do I want people to feel when they hear this? I want them to feel happy and nostalgic," she concluded.

The pair's nuptials are on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Gwen opened up about it on Ryan Seacrest's radio show.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," the singer said. "My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation.

"I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID so we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months."

Style evolution! Gwen's looks are ever evolving, but clearly Blake inspires her

When the wedding does take place it’s likely to happen at their Oklahoma Ranch, where Blake proposed. Gwen has gushed about how much she loves the property and its country surroundings and her three sons adore it too.

