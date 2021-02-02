The Talk's Amanda Kloots unveils beautiful hair transformation The Talk star has revamped her hair

Amanda Kloots treated herself to some TLC this week, giving her hair a new lease of life – and she looks incredible!

The Talk star shared the results of her "refresh" on her Instagram Stories, revealing she has had a brand new set of hair extensions put in and a fresh cut and colour while she was at it.

RELATED: All you need to know about hair extensions - how much do they cost and more

Posting a Boomerang, Amanda playfully lifted her hair up and down to show off her slightly lighter blonde locks, which were styled in loose waves and fell below her shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots pays tribute to husband Nick Cordero with gorgeous jewellery piece

Captioning her glam squad, extension expert Violet Teriti, stylist Chandlar Vandersteen and colourist Matt Rez, Amanda wrote: "Hair refresh by the one and only @chaviv_hair. Styled by @madebychanvan."

Last month, Amanda posted a selfie on Instagram to debut her extra-long hair extensions, finishing off her look with smokey eye makeup, a black sleeveless top and layered gold necklaces that featured the letter 'E' - a nod to her son, Elvis.

MORE: Amanda Kloots' touching tribute to husband Nick Cordero for first day at The Talk

Amanda revealed her fresh colour and hair extensions

"It takes a village! No days off these days. Thank you to my amazing HMU team @makeupbytroy and @nicwalpert and hair extensions by @chaviv_hair," Amanda captioned the post.

Her hair was again styled into effortless beach waves that fell past her shoulders – noticeably longer than her usual tresses – and fans noted how different she looked.

Amanda first sported much longer locks in January

"Doesn’t even look like you!! So different, new hair and makeup," one follower commented, and another added: "SO pretty and I LOVE the hair! LOVING you on The Talk." A third wrote: "I had to do a double take, I wasn’t sure it was you!! Beautiful look for you!"

Others also commented on her youthful appearance. "Okay you look like a teenager. Send makeup and hair artists my way next plz," commented one fan, and a second remarked: "Wow! You look like you're 19!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.