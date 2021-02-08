The Talk's Amanda Kloots wows in pigtails and bikini during gorgeous family getaway The Talk host left fans speechless

Amanda Kloots was able to sneak away for a much deserved family getaway over the weekend with her son Elvis.

The Talk's new host has been extremely busy between her new job and having her own fitness and wellness brand - but she clearly proves that all that hard work pays off!

The stunning dancer, sporting a posh striped bikini, oversized sunglasses and braided pigtails looked sensational during her weekend away in sunny Palm Springs.

WATCH: Amanda Kloots' son has the best reaction to homeschooling

Amanda shared a smiling snap of herself and captioned it: "Goes to Palm Springs once." Fans were left stunned, but many gave her Instgram live fitness classes a shoutout as well.

Famous friend Olivia Munn chimed in: "Also BODY GOALS!!! If that’s what Jump, Skip, Smile gets ya, count me in!!!" Another wrote: "Body goals I need to dust off my Ak jump rope."

Stunning! Amanda Kloots went on a well deserved weekend getaway

Fans have been rooting for Amanda over the course of this past year. The mother-of-one is raising son Elvis, one, alone following her husband Nick Cordero's death.

The Canadian stage star lost his battle with coronavirus in July after three months in hospital. His death was one of the first high-profile cases to make headlines, and Amanda's bravery throughout her terrible ordeal has earned her a legion of supportive fans.

She recently posted: "Every day is a gift. Hard days are a gift. Hard weeks are a gift. Hard years are a gift. Find the lessons from each day so you can learn and grow. What I’ve learned this year... Don’t wish time away. Time is precious. Make every day count.

Amanda's husband, Nick Cordero, was one of the early high profile Coronavirus victims

"Be grateful for every day here on this Earth. Be grateful for all the blessings you have."

"Take that family photo. Say I love you. Make the phone call. Forgive. Pray and believe. Get back up again. Take one day at a time. Hug someone if you can. Give to people in need. Help others. Don’t wait till tomorrow to do something - LIVE YOUR LIFE."

