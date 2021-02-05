Peter Andre shares glimpse at very close bond between wife Emily and son Junior - fans react This is brilliant!

Peter Andre has shared a very unique glimpse at his life at home with his family - and fans are in love with the sweet bond between wife Emily Andre and her stepson Junior.

The singer shared a candid video of doctor Emily helping Junior out by removing his blackheads using her tools, after the 15-year-old had tried to treat them with a nose strip.

MORE: Inside Peter and Emily Andre's beautiful home

"Now Emily is doing nose surgery on J. This house is weird :))," Peter captioned the candid video.



Emily lended her expert hand to Junior!

Fans quickly reacted to the clip, with one writing: "What an incredibly lovely wife you have... so fabulous to see the relationship between her & your children."

MORE: Look back at Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh's beautiful wedding

Another added: "Love their bond!" while a further follower commented: "Emily is literally the best step mum... hands down."

Emily recently received her COVID vaccination

NHS doctor Emily now has her own Instagram account, launched in October 2020, where she shares some rare snippets of the couple's children - as well as raising awareness for the causes she is passionate about.

MORE: Peter Andre on baby plans with wife Emily MacDonagh and why he's so protective of his kids online

The couple contracted coronavirus in January, and detailed their experiences in an interview on Good Morning Britain. Emily later received her vaccine, and recently paid tribute to the hard-working NHS staff working to give out the injection.

She thanked NHS workers for their hard work rolling out the vaccine

"Nearly 2 weeks on from my vaccine and just reflecting on the amazing work of thousands of people who have come together to make this vaccine programme such a success," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you again to the lovely Laura at Epsom Hospital, she is a paediatric nurse who is working extra shifts in the vaccine clinic on top of her already busy job and a family to care for. What a star! Thank you to everyone who is going above and beyond to care for us all... #nhsheroes."