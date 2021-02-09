Christie Brinkley turns heads in fitted scooped vest and high waisted trousers The star was paying tribute to Mary Wilson

Christie Brinkley paid a heartfelt tribute to Mary Wilson of the Supremes on Tuesday with a series of photos, including one of herself looking effortlessly chic.

The model, 67, was remembering the Motown legend, who passed away at the age of 76, and she did so in style.

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares incredible health update days after her birthday

Christie posted photos from Mary's book, Supreme Glamour, and included a snapshot of herself with the book surrounded by beautiful flowers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley dances up a storm during fun birthday party

In the photo, Christie was wearing a low-cut white vest, which she had teamed with a pretty pink suit, with high waisted trousers.

Her long blonde hair was worn lose around her shoulders and she was flashing her famous bright smile.

Earlier in the day, Christie had penned a lengthy tribute to Mary, who she was lucky enough to call a friend.

Alongside a photo of her daughter Sailor with Mary, she wrote: "Supremely Grateful to have had the opportunity to feel the genuine warmth that radiates from the sunshine of Mary Wilson’s heart!

SEE: Christie Brinkley's beautiful Swimsuit Illustrated photoshoot with her daughters Alexa and Sailor

MORE: Christie Brinkley is stunning popping out of a cake as she celebrates 67th birthday

Christie paid tribute to Mary Wilson

"She was a bonafide icon of legendary proportions who came into my life thru the jukebox that blasted "Where Has my Love Gone?", in the tiny diner near State Beach in California where my friends and I liked to meet up.

"We would pop some coins in, we would ALWAYS choose a Supremes song, and we would dance next to our table in the aisle imitating the famous trio."

Christie was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars in the same season as Mary and she wrote about their interaction.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's $29.5million home is basically a luxury retreat – see inside

RELATED: Christie Brinkley's beachfront home has fans green with envy

Christie shared a photo of daughter Sailor with Mary

"So when I met Mary Wilson when we were both contestants on @dancingabc well ...it was a big deal! She was instantly dazzling and welcoming with her gorgeous smile and enthusiasm. She introduced me to her family And when I broke my arm on DWTS and she met my daughter Sailor, they became fast friends.

"She told me, 'Don’t you worry, Mama Mary will be looking after Sailor, I’ll be her Mama while you heal! And when Sailor would call me, her nerves frazzled from the intense schedule Mary would jump on the phone and give me a full report! And tell me not to worry. What a huge heart!"

Christie ended her post by writing: "I wanted to be like her as a teen and today I am equally inspired to be like her.. kind and eager to embrace the world with arms and heart wide open! I’m so sad she was taken too soon.

"To her family she loved with all her heart and her manager Jay she loved like family my most sincere and heartfelt condolences. And to Sailor who lost a very very special friend."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.