Al Roker paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late parents on Friday in honour of his father's birthday.

The Today show star took to Instagram to share a rare photo of his father, Albert, and his mother, Isabel, who died at the age of 73.

The beautiful snap showed his parents smiling widely for the camera, all dressed up for what appeared to be a special occasion. Captioning the sweet photo, Al wrote: "A #happybirthday to Albert Lincoln Roker, Sr. Hope you and Mom are celebrating up there while we miss you down here."

His fans were quick to send Al their well wishes – and many couldn't help but comment on the striking similarity between the weatherman and his mother.

"You look like both, but truly favor your mom!!" said one. A second wrote: "Beautiful, I think you have your mom's smile."

A third added: "Such a good looking couple. You remind me of your Mom!" A fourth said: "Happy Heavenly birthday to your Dad! We never stop missing them!"

Al shared this sweet photo of his parents on Instagram

Al's touching tribute comes after he revealed the heartbreaking way he delivered his cancer diagnosis to his devastated family.

The much-loved weatherman revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in September, and in a new joint interview with his wife Deborah Roberts in People magazine, he explained how he delivered the upsetting news to his loved ones.

Al had to break the news to both his wife and the rest of his family including daughter Courtney, 33, from his first marriage, and the children he shares with Deborah - daughter, Leila, 22, and son, Nick, 18. It was his wife who took it the worst.

Al broke the news of his cancer to his kids over Zoom

"My heart just sank to my toes," she said. "Because it never even occurred to me that there was anything serious. When he said, 'It's cancer,' I just lost it."

The TV personality couldn't tell his children face to face and had to do it via Zoom. "There were tears but they rallied around," Al said.

Al was able to have successful surgery in November and in January he received the good news that his cancer was "considered undetectable".

