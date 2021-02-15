Joe Sugg surprises Dianne Buswell with incredibly 'unusual' Valentine's Day gift – see her reaction The couple recently purchased their first home together

Dianne Buswell was treated to an incredibly thoughtful, and unusual, Valentine's Gift from boyfriend Joe Sugg on Sunday.

Sharing the news on his stories, Joe told his fans: "Got her an unusual gift this year but it will hopefully be the gift that keeps giving… us apples."

Indeed, the YouTube star gifted his Strictly pro partner an apple tree to plant in their new home, which they recently purchased together.

Dianne seems to have loved the surprise, as the picture shared on Instagram shows her holding on to the tree whilst smiling at Joe, who is behind the camera.

The professional dancer also pulled all the stops to make the day special for her partner and treated him to heart-shaped toasts in bed as well as personalised heart cookies.

Dianne loved her Valentine's Day gift

The 31-year-old finished off the day by cooking Joe a "Valentine's Day roast dinner", which according to Dianne, is Joe's "fave".

"Wow… unreal @diannebuswell," he later wrote alongside a picture of the mouth-watering plate.

Dianne and Joe have been dating since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. The pair went public with their relationship once the show finished.

The couple recently announced they had decided to take their relationship to the next level by buying a house together.

Joe and Dianne recently bought a house together

"Little life update. [house emoji] (No emerging daffodils were harmed in the making of this photograph)," 29-year-old Joe wrote alongside a picture of him and Dianne in their back garden.

Later, the Australian star posted a similar image and wrote: "new adventures", accompanied by a blue heart emoji and a house emoji.

Her followers were thrilled, with former Strictly contestant Emma Barton commenting: "Congratulations," and Dianne's colleague Gorka Marquez adding: "Yay!!!!! Congrats to you both."

Other fans were quick to offer their congratulations, with their comments including: "Ahhh, so happy for you both," and "So exciting! proper massive garden."