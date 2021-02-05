Dianne Buswell unveils stunning DIY hair transformation after taking relationship with Joe Sugg up to the next level The Strictly stars have bought a new house!

Dianne Buswell may be busying moving into her new house with boyfriend Joe Sugg, but that didn't stop the Strictly Come Dancing star from showing off the results of her latest DIY hair transformation.

The professional dancer, 31, who once was a full-time professional hairdresser, took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her red locks which were taken in by a few inches. "I gave myself a little DIY haircut today," she said.

Promoting her new podcast, Dianne added: "Speaking of DIY HAIR, my new ep of Di's salon is out today download the @bbcsounds app for free to have a listen. I spoke with @laura.adlington and we had a lovely chat about mental health, the pros and cons of social media and of course lots of hair chat."

There's no denying Dianne loves to switch up her look, she often shares hairstyling tips with her fans – so this new podcast sounds more than perfect!

The pro dancer shared this snap of her shorter hair

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Short hair is back!! Woo I love you to short hair." Another stated: "Hair goals, omg your hair always looks so healthy." A third post read: "So so pretty!! Also obsessed with the podcast, is so much fun to listen to!! Hope you're well."

On Wednesday, both Dianne and Joe - who met on the set of the BBC dance show in 2018 - thrilled fans by announcing they have bought their first house.

The couple are moving into their new property soon

Dianne excitedly took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself in Joe's arms on a large lawn with a house in the background, which the dancer was pointing to.

The couple both beamed, and the glamorous redhead captioned the sweet image: "[Purple heart emoji] new adventures," finishing the short message with a house emoji.

