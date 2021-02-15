Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have shared some exciting news with their fans! The Strictly Come Dancing stars will be bringing their tour, Remembering The Oscars, to people's homes next month.

Taking to their Twitter pages on Monday, Janette revealed: "The secret is out!!! We are bringing #RememberingTheOscars to YOU!! We have filmed one hour of the best bits of our show for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home! @AljazSkorjanec & I are so thrilled to be able to do this!"

Her husband added: "I am absolutely thrilled to announce that we are going to be bringing #rememberingtheoscars to you!! We have filmed one hour of the best bits from our brand new show for you all to enjoy from the comfort of your very own home. @JManrara and I are ecstatic."

Fans of the couple were quick to react, with one writing: "That's the way to do it at present so pleased for you and @AljazSkorjanec. Now all your fans, followers and friends can see how wonderfully talented you both are." Another tweeted: "I'm so excited for this guys! I literally can't wait!! So grateful for you two for working so hard to still bring it to us!"

Remembering The Oscars will see the two professionals perform routines inspired by songs, dances, films and actors related to the Academy Awards.

The couple are bringing their cancelled tour to our homes for one night

Janette and Aljaz recently announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had been forced to postpone their Remembering The Oscars Tour until 2022.

It was originally due to commence in March 2021. However, the one-hour special from home will feature a cast of some of the UK's best dancers, performing on a brand-new stage with a huge LED screen, together with specially filmed content, new musical arrangements of over 25 songs and wonderful costumes.

Movies being celebrated include: Dirty Dancing, Mary Poppins, Flashdance, Cabaret, Wizard of Oz, American In Paris, The Lion King, La La Land, Toy Story, Singing In The Rain, Frozen, Chorus Line, Romeo & Juliet, Scent Of A Woman and many more.

