Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been blissfully married for over three years, however, the couple have experienced a minor struggle along the way – and it's all down to Aljaz's snoring!

Appearing on Thursday's BBC Morning Live, Strictly Come Dancing star Janette and host Gethin Jones were discussing the need for gadgets to help stop snoring.

WATCH: Janette Manrara makes hilarious marriage confession

In agreement, Janette sheepishly said: "I don't know if Aljaz will be happy if I say it, but I might be able to use it at home - just saying." To which, Gethin asked: "Is he a bad snorer?"

"No, he doesn't snore too bad. Just a little bit every now and then," she replied, in fits of laughter.

Upon watching her on TV from home, Aljaz was quick to hit back and said: "Woke up beaming with pride. So happy to see my @jmanrara presenting @bbcmorninglive with @gethincjones. PS... I am adamant that I don't snore."

The Strictly stars tied the knot in 2017

Fans of the stars were quick to comment, with one writing: "I think we have to believe Janette." Several also heaped praise on Janette's presenting skills as one commented: "You must be so proud, she was an absolute natural! Great job @JManrara."

A third person stated: "Excellent presenter so engaging with us viewers." One other post read: "She's done amazing!!! Born natural xxx."

Meanwhile, the lovebirds, who had to live separately during the latest series of Strictly, recently revealed that their enforced separation brought them closer than ever, and it has also helped them reach an important decision about their future.

Janette appeared on BBC Morning Live on Thursday

"We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time,'" Janette told HELLO!.

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him," she added.

