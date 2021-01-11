Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec delight fans with exciting news – see video

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are making sure that fans of the show keep dancing during lockdown, and in order to do so, they have started their own online dance lessons.

The professional dancers announced the exciting news on Instagram Stories on Sunday. Sharing a fun video of them both, Aljaz could be heard calling Janette over to join him and telling her: "Guess what we are doing on Tuesday? Online classes! Guess what we are doing on Friday? Online classes."

A surprised Janette replies: "No way!"

"So tomorrow we are going to send every single detail for you to sign up. Until then, be good, look out for yourself," the 30-year-old star says at the end of the clip, before wife Janette adds: "We will see you on Tuesday and Friday!"

Fans of the pair will no doubt be keeping a close eye on their social media on Monday as they will announce all the details about their new exciting venture.

The couple's new project comes a week after they spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the future and their plans to start a family.

The couple celebrated Christmas in London for the first time as lockdown ruined their plans to visit family

The married couple, who had to live separately during the latest series of Strictly, revealed that their enforced separation brought them closer than ever and rekindled their romance, and it has also helped them reach an important decision about their future.

"We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time,'" Janette told us.

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him," she added.