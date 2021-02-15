Michael Strahan pays tribute to his children during covid recovery – see rare photos The Good Morning America star has been recovering from coronavirus

Michael Strahan has been keeping a low profile while recovering from coronavirus, but made sure to pay tribute to his four favourite people over the weekend.

The Good Morning America shared a sweet message dedicated to his children on Sunday to mark Valentine's Day, posting a collage of pictures of him with each of his kids.

Michael took to Instagram to share the photos, alongside the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day to my 4 forever Valentines. Love, dad."

VIDEO: Michael Strahan opens up about his coronavirus battle

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "What a beautiful family," while another commented: "What great pictures and family in them. Happy Valentine's Day y'all." A third added: "Gorgeous kids!"

Michael is a doting dad to his four children. The former footballer shares daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and twin daughters Isabella and Sophie with ex-wife Jean Muggli.

GMA's Michael Strahan paid tribute to his four children

The former Live star has a close relationship with his children, who no doubt will have helped him remain positive during his coronavirus battle.

Michael has been absent from GMA for the past few weeks after testing positive for the deadly virus, and has been recovering at his home in Manhattan.

The TV star recently opened up about his coronavirus symptoms during an interview on Good Morning America, where he detailed his experience with the deadly disease.

In a video message shared by GMA, Michael said: "Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you for everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better.

Michael with twins Isabella and Sophie

"I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it." He added: "You don't want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

The star also highlighted the importance of staying safe and taking all the necessary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The TV personality has been off work following his covid battle

In the same video message shared on GMA, the journalist told viewers: "Wear your mask, wash your hands, use your wipes. "I did all those things, but it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual.

"Everybody has to do it so that we help out each other because it's more than just about you. It's about the people you're around and your fellow human beings."

