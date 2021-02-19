Strictly's Janette Manrara gushes over husband Aljaz Skorjanec in sweet birthday tribute

Janette Manrara made sure she marked Aljaz Skorjanec's 31st birthday with a heartwarming post.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who has been married to fellow professional dancer Aljaz since 2017, shared a striking image of her beau on Instagram on Friday morning.

READ: Aljaz Skorjanec reacts after Janette Manrara's intimate marriage revelation

Loading the player...

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec fights back tears in emotional video reunion with family

In the caption, she gushed: "To my #SlovenianPrince... ups, downs, highs, lows, good times, bad times, normality, and now even a pandemic... YOU are my rock in life; my everything forever and always!

MORE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec look loved-up in romantic snowy snaps

SEE: Take a tour around Janette and Aljaz's very chic home

"Today you deserve to be celebrated for the beautiful soul that you are. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUČKO!!!!! I love you to the moon and back!"

It's been an incredible few months for Janette and Aljaz; the couple recently confirmed they are to star in a streamed performance of their brand new dance spectacular, Remembering the Oscars, for a limited three-week season starting on 27 March.

Janette uploaded this snap of Aljaz on his birthday on Friday

The lovebirds also took part in the latest series of Strictly, with Janette reaching the final for the first time with celebrity partner HRVY.

MORE: Having a birthday in lockdown at home? 52 quarantine birthday ideas

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: 14 gifts you need on your birthday wish list this February

Although they had to live separately, Janette and Aljaz recently revealed that their enforced separation brought them closer than ever, and it has also helped them reach an important decision about their future.

"We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time,'" Janette told HELLO!.

The Strictly stars tied the knot in 2017

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.