Kate Hudson is identical to Almost Famous character in hot pants and crop top - video The actress looked like she just stepped off set - 20 years ago

Kate Hudson looked unbelievably fit while making an announcement in a tiny crop top and hot pants, but she also looked strangely familiar.

The actress and mother of three posted a short video about wellness. In the clip, Kate is sporting a matching set that feels like very much like a throwback to the 70s, as does her very groovy hair style.

The overall vibe, including the layered chains feels like a spin on her Almost Famous character - Penny Lane.

The actress captioned the video clip: "Say hello to my newest addition to the To Be In Bloom nutritional products - Probiotic Balance. This powerhouse is a natural solution to harmonious gut health. Kickstart your microbiome and preorder yours today."

Kate is extremely multitalented and recently announced a dedicated Instagram account for her photography work called This Lovely Lens.

Kate Hudson looked incredible in her new video in large part to her rigorous fitness routine

The actress shared a stunning portrait of her brothers which was taken during their time in Colorado.

In the picture, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell posed alongside each other outside in the snow, both wrapped up warm in winter coats and hats.

Kate's account features many beautiful snapshots of her family, including her three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani. There are also throwback travel pictures from around the world, in places including London and Dubai.

When the Hollywood star isn't a photographer, or working on her many entrepreneurial endeavors, she is acting.

Kate is currently promoting the new film Music. Kate has been nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for her performance as Zia in the movie, despite the fact it hasn't even been released yet.

Hard work pays off

Music is Sia's directorial debut and is up for best picture, musical and comedy too.

The film also stars Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr. Kate plays free-spirited Zu – an addict estranged from her family – in the movie, who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, played by Maddie, who is on the autism spectrum.

