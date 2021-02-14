Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stun fans with loved-up selfie to mark Valentine's Day The Others star and the country singer share daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman has delighted fans on social media after sharing a romantic tribute to her husband Keith Urban to mark Valentine's Day.

The Undoing star posted a candid snapshot of the pair kissing outside on a park bench to mark the special day. What's more, the Hollywood star unveiled her natural hair look as she embraced her curls, which were styled in a chic updo.

In the caption, the mother-of-four wrote: "My forever Valentine," and fans were quick to comment on the sweet tribute.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's love story revealed

"I love how you look at Keith Nicole it's with so much love, gorgeous couple," one wrote, while another commented: "You two are the sweetest couple." A third added: "You guys are so sweet!"

Nicole and Keith met at the 2005 G'Day USA gala, which honours Australians in Los Angeles. The country singer was performing at the event and the actress couldn't take her eyes off of him.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's loved-up photo to mark Valentine's Day

"We kind of met and then about four months later he called me," Nicole told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013.

The couple went on to welcome daughters Sunday and Faith, and prior to the pandemic, they would split their time between their homes in the UK and the US as they travelled around the world for work.

Since the summer, the family have been staying in Australia at their gorgeous home in New South Wales.

The celebrity couple met on 2005

The Before I Go to Sleep star recently opened up about how being in Australia meant that she had extra help with childcare for her daughters, and revealed that her children were getting to spend quality time with their grandmother, aunt and cousins.

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister Antonia and mum Janelle. "My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

Nicole and Keith are currently in Australia during the pandemic

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

