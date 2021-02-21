Today's Al Roker pays heartfelt tribute following sad death of family friend The Today Show weatherman was inundated with support from fans

Today show star Al Roker shared some sad news with his fans over the weekend, revealing that his family's good friend, Rosa Maria Delgado Garri, had passed away a day before her 100th birthday.

The father-of-three paid a touching tribute to Rosa on Instagram, revealing details of her incredible life.

Alongside a black-and-white picture of Rosa as a young woman, he wrote: "A timeless, strong, funny, vibrant woman, Rosa Maria Delgado Garri departed from here one day shy of her 100th birthday yesterday.

"Escaping Castro’s Cuba, she and her husband, Gustavo made a life for their family in Miami. We were so fortunate to have known her. She was everyone’s #abuela and will be sorely missed."

Fans were quick to send their support to Al, with one writing: "So sorry, what a beautiful woman," while another wrote: "Sorry for the loss of your friend." A third added: "Beautiful woman! Sorry for everyone's loss."

Al is married to journalist Deborah Roberts, and the pair often share glimpses into their family life on social media.

The couple share children Leila and Nick, and Al is also father to oldest daughter Courtney from his first marriage.

The pair recently gave a joint interview to People magazine, where they opened up about the strength of their relationship and how they supported each other during Al's prostate cancer diagnosis in 2020.

Al with wife Deborah Roberts

Deborah said: "My heart just sank to my toes. Because it never even occurred to me that there was anything serious. When he said, 'It's cancer,' I just lost it."

Deborah insisted she would be there for every one of his appointments from there on in and told the publication: "It was very emotional for me.

"What if he is not going to be here with me much longer? You really let your mind go there, you cherish and you clutch and you hold on."

Al with Deborah and his three children

Al was able to have successful surgery in November and in January he received the good news that his cancer was "considered undetectable".

He's grateful for every day he gets to be with his family, especially for Deborah, who he affectionately calls his "rock".

