Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, showed a massive, love filled gift from the weatherman.

The ABC News woman posted a massive heart with roses strewn throughout.

She captioned the super sweet wreath with "Keep the love going always." While Al and Deborah are on competing networks, NBC and ABC respectively, they are one of the most well known couples in network news, with a successful marriage spanning over 25 years.

Al has had a rollercoaster of a year. He recently opened up about being diagnosed with cancer which was one of the toughest moments of not only the last few months, but of his life.

Receiving the news from his doctor was just the beginning, as he admits telling his beloved wife, Deborah, and his children was one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do.

Deborah Roberts shared this gorgeous wreath after Valentine's Day celebrations

The much-loved Today Show weatherman revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in September, and in a joint interview with Deborah in People Magazine, he explained how he delivered the upsetting news to his loved ones.

The doctor had told Al he was suffering from an aggressive form of cancer but that although that was "bad news" the good news was that they had caught it early.

He didn't call Deborah immediately after the doctors and this was a cause for concern for the journalist.

Al had to break it to both his wife and the rest of his family including Courtney, 33, from his first marriage, and the children he shares with Deborah - daughter, Leila, 22, and son, Nick, 18.

The couple have been married for over 25 years

It was his wife who took it the worst. "My heart just sank to my toes," she said. "Because it never even occurred to me that there was anything serious. When he said, 'It's cancer,' I just lost it."

The TV personality couldn't tell his children face to face and had to do it via Zoom. "There were tears but they rallied around," Al said.

