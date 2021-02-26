Nicole Kidman sparks insane fan reaction after posting throwback picture The actress inspired others to post their own throwbacks

Nicole Kidman has sparked an insane fan reaction after posting a throwback snap, encouraging some of her followers to showcase their own.

In the throwback, the Moulin Rouge! star showed herself relaxing in a chair with strawberry blonde curls. She then flashed forward to today, showcasing her now blonde curls.

Watch: Nicole Kidman unveils her stunning hair transformation

The Hollywood A-lister added a simple caption to her post, saying: "Little Nic to Big Nic."

Nicole sparked a huge fan reaction from her fans, with many lavishing the Paddington star with compliments.

"Most beautiful woman in the world," said one adoring fan, while another added: "Your curls are to die for."

Another doting fan said: "The most beautiful woman that ever existed! Love you Nic."

Nicole flashed back to when she was a young child

One fan even jested: "It's funny … You keep the same look!" and another agreed, saying: "Nothing changed."

Although many fans were doting over Nicole's snap, the picture inspired others to post their own throwbacks, with Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh showcasing her transformation.

The actress posted a picture showing her as a youngster with a very toothy grin, before flashing forward, showcasing a fuller smile while standing in a beautiful blue dress with cross earrings.

Kate also posted her own throwback

Much like Nicole, Kate used the "Little Kate to Big Kate" part of the caption, adding: "Not much has changed, I still got my cheeky (toothy?) smile… especially when I'm up to no good. Love this trend, @NicoleKidman!"

Kate's fans also loved her throwback, with one posting: "I love Lil Kate so much!" while another simply posted "ok queen."

Another excited fan added: "AHAHAHAHA LOVE IT" and another comment, similarly in all caps, said: "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH KATE!"

The actress looked stunning in blue

A different complimentary fan paid tribute to the 13 Reasons Why star, saying: "I aspire to be just like you when I grow up."

This isn't the only throwback snap that Nicole has been a part of recently, as her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon posted a snap of them posing on the beach.

The group - including Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz - were pictured sipping wine in the beautiful beach setting.

Reese posted the snapshot to remind fans it's been four years since the show premiered - a fact which is sure to surprise the show's followers.

