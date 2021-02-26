Eamonn Homes shares rare photo of son with Ruth Langsford for special reason The TV star took to Instagram

Eamonn Holmes has dedicated a sweet birthday message to his and Ruth Langsford's son Jack on his 19th birthday, even sharing a lovely photo of the pair enjoying dinner pre-lockdown.

Both Eamonn and Jack could be seen with big smiles on their faces as they looked at the camera, with Eamonn adding the caption: "It's my Baby's 19th Birthday. Good job he had a good 18th last year pre lockdown. Many Happy Returns Jacko."

Fans were quick to wish Jack well, with many also noting how lovely the photo shared by Eamonn was.

"Happy birthday to your handsome son! Such a lovely picture of you both," said one, with another adding: "Lovely photo, happy birthday Jack!"

Eamonn and Ruth are very close to Jack, with the latter evening opening up to HELLO! in November about how she was affected when her only child left for university last year.

"That first week I literally felt like I'd had my womb ripped out," the This Morning host revealed.

"I'm better now. We're kind of in week three now, and he's settled really well."

The 60-year-old also told HELLO! that at one point, she'd even found her son leaving home too difficult to talk about, and was almost lost for words when presenting Loose Women.

"I was saying on Loose Women, I almost couldn't talk about it," the TV star explained.

What's more, Ruth said that she can't even bear to go into her son's empty room while he's not there.

"The door's shut, because I can't bear to go in there at the moment."

