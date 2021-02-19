That’s what friends are for! Jennifer Aniston shared a rare video on Instagram Stories on Friday for an incredibly heartfelt reason.

The star was sent a sweet message from a group of fans who had created a clip that is bound to go viral.

SEE: Jennifer Aniston shares video inside endless garden - and it looks like a forest

In the video, they are all touching hands virtually through their screens and connecting during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston makes a stunning appearance in a sweet video created by her fans

They edited a glamorous-looking Jennifer into the video twice as she is seen smiling and appearing to pass on the love with a palm touch too.

The Friends star also shared their written message to her, that read: "Jen, we are a group of Brazilian fans who came together and developed a great friendship thanks to you!

"In addition to several other gifts you have this: connecting people! On this special day for both you and us, we want to tell you how much you mean in our lives. Thank you for existing and being part of that group. We love you."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's bedroom inside $21million mansion is heavenly: See the full view of her stunning sleep space

SEE: Friend's cast's epic real life homes - see inside

Jennifer received a sweet message from Courteney Cox on her birthday too

Jennifer sent a kind message back telling them: "You guys. I love this so much."

The montage was likely sent to Jennifer on her birthday, as she recently rang in her 52nd year.

She received an outpouring of love from friends, fans and family, including a tribute from her second ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston wows with windswept beach photo alongside special message

Justin told Jennifer 'I love you' in his birthday message

He wrote: "I love you B!" in an Instagram post and Courteney Cox mirrored his statement with her message for her longtime friend too.

The actress revealed her cute moniker for Jennifer when she shared a photo showing the close friends together with Courteney's daughter, Coco, who is also Jennifer's goddaughter.

Courteney highlighted the longevity of their friendship when she wrote: "Happy birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even know why I call you that. I love you!"

Jennifer must certainly be feeling the love.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.