Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max supported by brother Ryan in rare photo by proud dad Marc Anthony The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shares her 12-year-old twins with the award-winning singer

Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max have four older siblings on their dad Marc Anthony's side, and the award-winning singer has shared a rare insight into their close bond.

The doting dad took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet photo of his son Ryan posing by a huge Coach poster featuring JLo and her twins.

In the caption, Marc wrote: "When my son Ryan bumps into his brother and sister in the mall jajaja."

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez gives tour inside incredible NY penthouse - with appearance from her twins!

Dad-of-six Marc shares Ryan and son Cristian with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and is also father to children Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

While Marc tends to keep private about his family life, he recently shared a photo of Cristian and Ryan quad biking with him on his ranch, where he has been staying during the pandemic.

Marc Anthony's son Ryan posing alongside a poster featuring Jennifer Lopez and her twins

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children. "I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible.

"Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind… They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

Marc Anthony is a doting dad to six children

Meanwhile, in September, Emme gave a rare insight into her relationship with her famous dad during an interview following the release of her debut book, Lord Help Me.

Describing him as a "loving father," while talking to Entertainment Tonight, the pre-teen added: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person."

The award-winning singer with Max and Emme

The singer also paid a public tribute to Emme when it was announced in May that she was releasing her debut children's book.

The proud dad posted a series of throwback photos of Emme as a little girl, including one of her in his arms and another of her painting his nails, alongside a photo of the book cover.

Max and Emme have a close bond

He wrote: "How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!! So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud. I already ordered mine...Check the link in my Bio."

Since their divorce, Jennifer and Marc have remained on good terms and have been pictured together on a number of occasions, such as at school events for the twins. JLo's fiancé Alex Rodriguez also has a good friendship with Marc.

