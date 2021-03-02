Ed Sheeran mourning death of close friend – see heartbreaking tribute Michael Gudinski died in his sleep aged 68

Ed Sheeran has reacted to the death of his good friend Michael Gudinski, who passed away on Monday.

MORE: Ed Sheeran's £3.7million home with wife and baby Lyra is its own village

The star and Michael, an Australian music industry icon, had worked together for over a decade since meeting in Melbourne back in 2011.

Sharing a picture of them together on a beach at sunset, Ed wrote: "I'll miss you mate."

The post, which has received over a million likes in just eight hours, was flooded with comments from friends and fans.

Ed shared the sweet tribute on Instagram

"I'm sorry for your loss Ed :((," wrote one, whilst Shane Warne, who once dated Elizabeth Hurley, added: "So sad mate! Wave and pray."

Other stars, including Kylie Minogue and sister Dannii, also paid tribute to the founder of music label Mushroom Group – which helped launch their careers.

MORE: Ed Sheeran shares glimpse inside 30th birthday with wife and daughter in extremely rare post

READ: The sweet story behind Ed Sheeran’s baby daughter's name

"MICHAEL GUDINSKI - Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A Titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me. My heart is broken and I can't believe he's gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I'll always love you 'The Big G'. #MichaelGudinski," Kylie wrote.

Kylie shared a picture of her and Michael as she paid tribute to him following his sudden death

Dannii said on Twitter: "Australia's music legend, and a dear friend. Michael Gudinski’s love and passion for music and family is like no other. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity he gave me to release my first single and album, and the journey that it took me on for so many years.

"He was always there cheering me on, and I will never forget that. There are so many beautiful moments to cherish spent with Michael and his family, surrounded by music and the joy it brings. The loss will be felt forever, but his legacy will also live on forever."

Michael, 68, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Melbourne, according to his label, Mushroom Group.