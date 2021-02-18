Christina Anstead wows in beautiful white bridal gown The reality TV star has shown off a video of her looking beautiful in an elegant bridal gown

Christina Anstead has wowed fans as she donned a beautiful white bridal gown on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Christina said that she was "playing dress up with my fav @waltercollection."

Christina looked elegant as she modelled the dress, which had a plunging neckline and hundreds of beautiful jewels embedded in the fabric.

As the Christina on the Coast host turned around, she showed off more of the stunning backless dress, which was partially clamped shut.

Christina looked like a beautiful bride with her shoulder-length blonde hair, and several rings and bracelets enhancing the look.

Christina wowed in the bridal gown

The Flip or Flop star is currently single after filing for divorce from husband Ant Anstead last November. The former couple, who share son Hudson London Anstead, were married for nearly two years before they announced their separation last September.

Following their split, Christina has been making some major changes to her life, including reverting to her maiden name, Haack, on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Christina showed off the elegant dress

Before her marriage to Ant, the presenter was married to her former Flip or Flop co-host, Tarek El Moussa, and together they share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, who the couple continue to co-parent.

Reflecting on her two divorces in September, Christina wrote: "I never thought I'd have one divorce, let alone two.

The gown looked equally as impressive from the back

"I never thought I'd have two baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curveballs."

She continued, saying: "Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed."

The star concluded by writing: "I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."

