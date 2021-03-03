Eddie Murphy's daughter Bella reveals incredible childhood during rare public appearance Bella appeared with her famous dad on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Eddie Murphy is a proud father to no less than ten children, who range in age from 30 to two. And this week, he was joined by one of his daughters on The Ellen De Generes Show – much to the delight of his fans.

During their joint appearance, 19-year-old Bella gave a fascinating insight into her childhood, as she shared a story about meeting her then-crush, Leonardo DiCaprio.

She told her host, "I remember, I forgot that famous people sometimes show up to my dad's parties. So I was very unprepared and I was in the dining room in my pyjamas.

"And then all of a sudden, Jimmy Kimmel started walking through the door and then all these other big celebrities, and then Leonardo DiCaprio walked through the door and I started freaking out," Bella recalled.

"I think my dad knew that Leonardo DiCaprio was coming but he didn't tell me because he wanted it to be a surprise."

Eddie, 59, then interjected: "All my daughters of all ages love Leonardo DiCaprio!"

Bella is following her famous father into the world of acting

"I immediately ran upstairs and told my sister and we came downstairs," Bella continued, before confessing: "I just lingered around him all night like a weirdo and stared at him!"

Father and daughter appeared on the show to talk about their upcoming movie together, Coming 2 America, which marks Bella's acting debut.

Eddie is a proud father of ten children

Last month, Eddie admitted he had made Bella audition for the part; she stars as his daughter in the movie.

"She had to audition for Craig Brewer, who directed the movie," he said during an appearance on Good Morning America. "I wasn't muscling my kid into the movie. She had to really be able to deliver. Otherwise, she wouldn't have got the role."

