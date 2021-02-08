BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin sparks fan reaction with reluctant home decision The BBC Breakfast star was determined to keep her spirits up

Louise Minchin left fans divided over her decision to keep her Christmas decorations up well into the New Year. However, on Monday morning, the BBC Breakfast host admitted defeat and revealed she has finally taken them down.

Sharing a picture of her lovely baubles packed away in a cardboard box, the 52-year-old confessed: "Good morning, after nearly three months I have reluctantly accepted it was time to take the Christmas tree down."

MORE: Dan Walker warned by Louise Minchin after suffering wardrobe mishap

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin reduced to tears on BBC Breakfast

Tradition dictates that you should take the Christmas tree and any other decorations down on the 12th day after Christmas as a day sooner or later is considered unlucky.

MORE: Louise Minchin leaves fans in stitches with 'lockdown 3 hair' photo

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker melts hearts with adorable photo of his son

Louise's Twitter followers were quick to react, with one saying: "Awww it was very lovely while it lasted x." Another wrote "Mine is still up I got my inspiration from you, kinda feel like I should take it down although it’s making me happy, I was using the fact you had yours up to keep mine up lol." [sic]

A third person encouragingly remarked: "Only nine months till you put another tree up again." One other post read: "It's nearly time to put it back up again."

The BBC Breakfast star shared this snap of her Christmas decorations

Last week, Louise opened up about her controversial decision after her co-host Dan Walker said to her: "Do you know what happened yesterday, Louise? I went out on an essential shop, and someone hollered at me from across the supermarket. [They] said, 'Will you ask Louise if she's still got her Christmas tree up?'"

HAPPY BLOOMS: The best flower delivery services to brighten someone's day

SEE: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin's home looks like a royal palace

To which Louise replied: "I took a picture only yesterday. And I’m really delighted because I went on an essential shop and I noticed somebody still had their wreath up, which I took a picture of too. So it's still there. I'm not alone."

Dan Walker has questioned Louise over her decision to keep her Christmas tree up

The newsreader previously admitted she was tempted to see if her tree could make it until the end of lockdown 3.0. Posting a snap of her decorated tree on Instagram, she wrote: "Morning, and to confirm much to @mrdanwalker's horror the Christmas tree is still going strong."

"I'm tempted to see if the tree will make it through to the end of #lockdown3," Louise later added. "It cheers me up! I hope you're all doing ok."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.