Cameron Diaz reveals moment she's been waiting 33 years for The star couldn't contain her excitement

Cameron Diaz may have swapped her Hollywood career to focus on her family but that doesn’t mean she’s quit movies altogether - at least when it comes to watching them.

The mum-of-one, 48, delighted fans when she shared her utter joy and immense excitement at the upcoming release of the second installment of the movie Coming to America.

Cameron took to Instagram with a photo of some memorabilia from Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America, and she captioned the neatly packaged crown: "Raise your hand if you've waited 33 years for this moment and have seen the first Coming to America at least 100 times."

She congratulated the cast and tagged both the original stars Eddie and Arsenio Hall.

Eddie is reprising the iconic role of former prince Akeem Joffer and Arsenio is returning too.

The movie was originally set to be released in cinemas but the COVID-19 pandemic meant the rights were sold to Amazon instead, and will now be available to watch on Prime.

Cameron is beyond excited at the movie release

Cameron may well be planning a date night with her husband, Benji Madden, 41, to watch the flick, at their beautiful home in Los Angeles.

The couple are doting parents to their baby girl, Raddix, who they welcomed just over a year ago.

Cameron has opened up about becoming a mother a little later in life and admits she has done things differently from most women when she told Naomi Campbell on her Youtube series, No Filter: "A lot of people do it the other way around ... they get married [and] have a family in their youth. I'm kind of doing it in the second half of my life."

Cameron and Benji have been married since 2015

Cameron added she now feels she has to live a very long life to fit in all the fun with her family.

"The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know?" she added. "No pressure!"

As for her feelings on motherhood? "It's just amazing. It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benji and I. We’re just so happy," she revealed to Jimmy Fallon.

