Peter Andre treated to the ultimate birthday surprise by wife Emily - see here

Peter Andre sure had a lockdown birthday to remember! His wife Emily made sure his 48th birthday celebration was memorable by surprising him with a sweet igloo meal in the garden.

Sharing a glimpse of the night on Instagram, the birthday boy wrote: "What a nice birthday surprise when we can't go anywhere."

In the heartwarming clip, Peter could be heard shouting, "Wow," as he opened the door to the outdoor dining experience. "That's amazing - this is next level, thank you so much," he later said to his wife.

"Look at the food, giving fans a closer look at the black and gold tiered cake," Emily remarked as they showed off the incredible Greek feast, which included falafel, pitta bread stuffed vine leaves, olives and cured meats. "This is my type of food - I love that. I am totally blown away," added Peter. "I did not expect this! It's not even my birthday until tomorrow!"

Peter lives in Surrey with Emily and their two children, Amelia, seven, and Theodore, four, as well as Peter's two children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

Peter shares two kids with wife Emily

Both Emily and Peter have opted to keep their children's identities hidden from the public. In a recent YouTube video, the singer was forced to address their privacy once again after a fan enquired about their decision to keep Amelia, and Theo "offline" – unlike his eldest two kids.

"Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media," he shared. "No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

He continued: "Obviously with J and P, from day one we were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem.'"

