Tana and Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar praised for his gorgeous long blonde hair The toddler will celebrate his second birthday on 4 April

Tana and Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is looking more adorable than ever.

In the latest snap posted by proud mother Tana, little Oscar, one, can be seen cheekily looking at the camera, having just woken up.

"Happy Saturday! Excuse the bed hair..... @oscarjramsay @gordongram," the mother-of-five wrote on her Instagram.

The picture was a hit with fans, who commented how gorgeous Oscar's hair is and how they wished theirs looked like his.

"Love his hair!!" wrote one, whilst a second added: "Wished my hair was like that in the morning!!! Xx."

Another noted how much he has grown recently, writing: "Aww handsome boy, where's that baby gone?"

Oscar turns two next month and his parents and siblings will no doubt pull out all the stops to make it a day to remember. For his first birthday last year, the toddler was forced to mark the special milestone at home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Oscar looked gorgeous in the picture shared by mum Tana

Gordon and wife Tana are also doting parents to Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18. The star, who has a famously fiery personality, recently revealed that his youngest kid is the one person in the world that can put him in his place!

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gordon brought his little boy into the shot and said: "Drew, this is the one man that puts me in my place."

The adorable toddler is a fan of football

Meanwhile, Tana also opened up to HELLO! about lockdown life in the Ramsay family home. She said of Oscar: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all.

"He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them."