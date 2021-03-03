Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside lavish home – complete with kid's fort The actress was promoting her latest film, Yes Day

Jennifer Garner is busy promoting her latest film, Yes Day, and to do she's starred in a hilarious video which showcases her impressive home.

The Alias star sat in an impressive kitchen, alongside a beautiful granite table, which she'd positioned a Yes Day-style wheel to spin.

Reflected in the window, the kitchen also had a beautiful leather chair with jet-black legs that Jennifer was sitting on.

Throughout the video the Hollywood A-lister indulged in various activities including having dessert for breakfast (twice!), allowing herself to have a crazy hair day and building a fort indoors.

The indoor fort piqued a lot of attention, as Jennifer showed off a seriously lavish living room, which included an open fireplace, a rattan stool and a filled-out bookcase.

The room also had a wall-mounted television and a seating area around the fireplace.

Also included on Jennifer's wheel were ideas like having a pillow fight or playing a song on a kazoo.

In the video, the star said that the main idea of the event was to benefit children, explaining: "It can be whatever your kids want. "It's usually just breaking fun, little rules and spending a day together. But make sure you set it up so that whatever they ask for you can say YES!"

The star had many ideas for a Yes Day-style event

Jennifer also threw in an advertisement for her new film, adding: "Oh! And as part of your festivities you can watch Yes Day on Netflix starting March 12th. I can't wait for you to see it!"

Fans loved the idea, with one saying: "We are SO in! We will make you proud with all of our yes-ing."

Another joked: "I need that spinning wheel of options cause I'm scared to hear what my kids come up with on their own."

The star shares three children with Ben Affleck

Another praised the Hollywood star, saying: "I just love your energy."

The 13 Going on 30 star recently shared her pain at seeing how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of her children. Jennifer shares three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

In an interview with ETonline, she said: "We've had to watch our kids be heartbroken and miss out on things.

"Which is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids have to miss something they've looked forward to or to just see how isolated they are and on Zoom everyday…"

The star also reflected on being a mother to a teenage girl and her relationships with her three children, adding: "My teenager and adolescent are lovely. So I have to say I have it pretty easy as far as that goes."

