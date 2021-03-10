Bruce Willis' wife spills surprising details about life at home Emma has two children with action star Bruce

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming has opened up on life at home with her husband and their children, joking she could have "used less time" with the action star.

Emma appeared on Today on Wednesday to speak about her new line of skincare products, CocoBaba, but spoke proudly of her family.

"We love being home together, it's been wonderful being with our daughters," she shared of the past year during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I could have used less time with my husband but such is life," she joked, adding: "But we love being home together."

Emam joked she could have used less time with Bruce

Bruce, 65, and 42-year-old Emma have been married for nearly 12 years and have two daughters together, Mabel Ray, eight, and six-year-old Evelyn Penn.

Emma is also stepmom to Bruce's three daughterswith ex-wife Demi Moore.

Demi and Emma have a close relationship, and actress Demi had the sweetest thing to say about the model on International Women's Day on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a series of pictures of Emma, including one of her with her two young daughters Mabel and Evelyn, and wrote a lengthy message about their close bond.

Emma and Bruce have two young girls

Demi wrote: "@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another.

"We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, and absolutely gorgeous.

"She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for women to mother themselves! We all need that!

"Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring."

Emma is close with Demi Moore and Bruce's daughters

Emma launched CocoBaba after using coconut oil throughout both her pregnancies.

She shared that "when it came to the creation of my skincare line, I knew I had to base it around the ingredient because one, it’s natural and two, it’s effective.

"Today, CocoBaba’s on bellies, boobs and bums around the world. Now we can all enjoy some much-needed, mama-worthy luxury."

