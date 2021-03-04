Michelle Pfeiffer channels Marilyn Monroe in lingerie for beautiful throwback photo The actress had fans doing a double-take

Michelle Pfeiffer looked like a true Hollywood legend when she shared a beautiful throwback photo f herself dressed as Marilyn Monroe.

The star, 62, shared the lingerie-clad image on Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to the late photographer, Herb Ritts.

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer turns heads in royal approved figure-hugging mesh dress

In the snapshot, Michelle was elegantly draped on a bed, wearing a white negligee and platinum blonde hairstyle just like Marilyn’s.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer shows off her gym-toned body while working out

She wore red lipstick and matching painted nails as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

Michelle captioned the beautiful image: "#TBT.Another photo from one of my favorite shoots with the most lovely human and incomparable photographer, @herbritts."

Supermodel Helena Christensen quickly responded and wrote: "Love you and love @herbritts miss him so much."

MORE: See inside Michelle Pfeiffer's $22.5 million home - which rivals a wellness retreat

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer shares ageless photo as she enjoys special reunion

Michelle said the image was one of her all-time favourites

Many of Michelle's followers paid her compliments too and wrote: "WOWWWWW!!! Stunning!! Unique," and, "just beautiful," while others called the image, "amazing".

The famed photographer tragically passed away from complications from pneumonia at the age of 50 in 2002. But clearly, his legacy lives on in his photographs.

The Catwoman actress has been feeling a little nostalgic of late and recently shared the most amazing throwback video of herself as a young pageant queen.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer shows off age-defying transformation with new makeup look

Michelle has been happily married to David E. Kelley since 1993

In a video captioned: "Hey, we all gotta start somewhere," the A-lister could be seen strutting her stuff for the camera with an Orange County sash worn across her torso.

A commentator could be heard saying: "From Orange County, Michelle Pfeiffer. Blue eyes, blonde hair. A softball player who also oil paints, she would like to become an actress."

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer looks so youthful as she poses in green sheer top

Michelle recently stunned in a photoshoot for Town & Country magazine.

The Stardust actress looked eternally young in a green sheer top and confessed to loving the glamorous get-up she was modelling so much that she had to take a series of photos in it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.