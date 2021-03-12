Savannah Guthrie's seasonal makeover sends fans into overdrive

Savannah Guthrie can do no wrong in the style stakes and her latest look proves it.

The Today show host, 49, is clearly looking forward to spring and showcased a very bright new look to celebrate.

Savannah took to Instagram and shared a selfie which brought some much-needed sunshine to many of her fans.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to his sister

In the photo, the TV personality wore a lovely yellow dress that enhanced her blue eyes and newly highlighted hair.

She captioned it: "Yoo hoo spring come on over." Her fans adored her sunny look and wrote: "Love the dress and the headband," as she teamed her outfit with the cute hair sparkly accessory.

Others called her "beautiful," and more commented on her new hairdo, saying the entire look was "fabulous".

Fans loved Savannah's bright yellow spring look

Just last week, Savannah revealed she'd gone blonde and shared her transformation on social media too.

She asked the question: "Do blondes have more fun?" and then added: "Launching investigation. Thanks for the sun @ritahazan."

Savannah shared two close-up images of her hair and she appeared to have had bright highlights which gave her a sun-kissed new look.

Savannah also wanted to know if she suited a middle or side part more

Savannah has had fun playing around with her appearance and weighed in on the viral question of whether a side or middle parting is more flattering too.

After posting a picture of both, she wrote: "Side part vs middle part vs honestly who gives a ___."

The star is happy to be back in the studio after working from home during the pandemic. But she's missing her two adorable children, Vale, four, and Charles, six.

Savannah's children have been enjoying winter - and their hats caused a stir too!

So much so, she recently brought them into work with her. Something they all loved!

Savannah posted a handful of photos of them both in front of and behind the camera and dubbed them, "my little producers".

Motherhood certainly suits Savannah, who opened up about becoming a mum at the age of 42 when she wrote on Instagram: "I believe in love at first sight.

"And I believe in miracles. Having a baby at 42 was certainly both. I am thanking God today and every day. I will never, ever, ever get over this blessing. There is always hope."

