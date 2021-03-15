Blue Ivy's famous family has the sweetest nickname for her The revelation came after after the 9-year-old won her first Grammy.

Tina Knowles-Lawson was beyond thrilled to sing her granddaughter’s praises after Blue Ivy took home her first Grammy Sunday night.

The proud grandmother posted a clip from her daughter Beyoncé’s Brown Skin Girl video, which showed the 9-year-old starlet looking adorable in an off-the-shoulder dress and a pearl necklace. Blue sings lyrics to the song as she palms pink and white flowers with her white gloves.

Blue Ivy won her first Grammy for Brown Skin Girl

Queen Bey can also be seen at the beginning of the clip, looking stunning in a fuchsia dress with her hair topped with a floral crown as Naomi Campbell plants a kiss on her forehead.

In the caption, Tina revealed her adorable nickname for the budding fashionista. “Congratulations to my beautiful talented granddaughter for being one of the youngest Grammy winners! For “Brown Skin Girl” You go my Blue Blue!!! Soo proud of you!!!,” Tina captioned the post.

Blue took home her first Grammy trophy ahead of the show as the Ivy Park mogul’s Brown Skin Girl nabbed best music video, making her the second-youngest winner in Grammy history.

Tina Knowles-Lawson was too excited to celebrate Blue Ivy's Grammys win

Blue is credited as a featured artist on the track, sings on it, and is prominent in the video for the song, which was released last August as a part of the soundtrack for the 2019 film The Lion King: The Gift. It was later adapted into a stunning visual clip for Bey’s 2020 visual album Black Is King.

Although Blue’s name didn’t originally appear on the Grammy nomination when it was first revealed, it was recently added to it on the Record Academy’s Grammy website.

The budding starlet shared the win with her superstar mother, as well as singer Wizkid, rapper Saint Jhn, and the video’s creators.

The video also features Tina and Beyonce’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter.

Blue Ivy is now the second-youngest person to ever win a Grammy

The song - and Blue/Beyoncé’s win has a particularly special meaning because Brown Skin Girl is a love letter to black girls and black women, with an empowering message to love and embrace the skin that we’re in.

“When I see fathers singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn’t have to take her braids down, she can comb her Afro out, she can glisten in her brown skin,” Bey said in the ABC special of Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift in September 2019, according to Teen Vogue. "That’s why I make music.”

Blue sings the words “brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls, the best thing in the world, I’ll never trade you for anybody else.”

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for this superstar in the making.

