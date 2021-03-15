Robin Roberts & partner Amber's botanical-themed hallway is more than impressive The Good Morning America star has been going out with partner Amber Laign for 15 years

Robin Roberts splits her time between Connecticut and New York, and delighted fans with a recent video alongside her partner Amber Laign from inside their country home.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to Robin Roberts

The Good Morning America star featured in footage on the Plant Juice Oils Instagram page –the company Amber is a co-founder of.

In the footage, the pair announced an exciting giveaway for the brand as they sat in the hallway of their family home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys snow day with partner Amber Laign

In the background, the spacious area was filled with plants, creating a calming atmosphere. There was also a picture of the pair of them hanging up on the wall, as well as a stylish hanging light.

During the week, Robin spends time in New York so that she is close to the ABC studios in Times Square, where she co-hosts GMA.

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

MORE: Michael Strahan suffers painful mishap - details

However, weekends are spent in Connecticut with Amber and their beloved pet dog Lukas – who even has his own Instagram page, and a legion of followers as a result.

GMA's Robin Roberts and her partner Amber inside their plant-filled hallway

While Amber prefers to stay out of the spotlight, she occasionally features on her partner's Instagram feed. The pair are incredible close and Robin was one of the inspirations behind Plant Juice Oils.

Plant Juice Oils create CBD oils using natural plant extracts, and on their website, the emotional backstory behind Robin's influence on the company is revealed.

On Amber's biography page, it reads: "Amber saw the effects of cancer treatments first hand as the primary caregiver to her partner, Robin Roberts, who underwent life-saving breast cancer treatments in 2007.

MORE: Robin Roberts and Amber's conservatory looks like it belongs in a showroom

MORE: Inside Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's cosy bedroom

"In 2012, Amber found herself back in the caregiver role as Robin received a bone marrow transplant.

"While searching to find a holistic approach to help with the many side effects, Amber discovered the wonderful benefits of combining essential oils with broad spectrum CBD oil."

Robin was one of the inspirations behind Amber's company

Robin and Amber met on a blind date and have been together for over a decade. During the pandemic, the journalist worked at home until September, co-hosting GMA from her basement.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

The star enjoyed spending quality time with her partner every day and admitted to feeling apprehensive about returning to the studio, although she quickly settled back in.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.